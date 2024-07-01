SONIC Debuts New $1.99 Menu

Who said you can’t get fun food at a good price? SONIC® is marking the start of a new era of value, flexibility, and fun with the launch of its new $1.99 Menu, featuring a wide array of craveable items catering to every taste bud and budget. Whether you’re looking for a satisfying meal, a savory snack, or a sweet treat, the new $1.99 Menu has it all, including the stars of the menu – the all-new SONIC Queso Wraps, available now at SONIC locations nationwide.

$1.99 Queso Wraps

These mouthwatering wraps combine convenience, bold flavors, and unbeatable value. Guests can choose from two irresistible varieties:

Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, crisp bacon, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch, and luscious white queso, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla.

Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, creamy Southwest sauce, crunchy tortilla strips, melty cheddar cheese, and indulgent white queso, all nestled inside a soft flour tortilla.

FUN.99– The Most Fun You Can Have for $1.99*

As the ultimate destination for customizable meal options, the new menu makes it easier to choose fun with a variety of snack, dessert, and entrée items for just $1.99 each, all day, every day – and it’s a value menu that’s here to stay! In honor of its new brand platform – LIVE FREE EAT SONIC – which is centered around choosing fun over the monotony of other fast-food options, SONIC is nicknaming the new menu FUN.99, emphasizing that delicious food doesn’t have to break the bank.

The $1.99 Menu options include a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Coney, Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap, Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap, Small Tots, and any of the 12 flavors of SONIC Shakes in a 16-ounce size, including Strawberry, Chocolate and OREO® Cheesecake.

In addition to getting half-price drinks and slushes any time they order in the SONIC App, app users can take advantage of half-price classic SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights,** and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.

Source: SONIC

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email