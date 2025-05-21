SONIC Brings Back Favorite Slushes and Debuts Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites

SONIC® Drive-In is dialing up the summer vibes with the return of two legendary slushes and the debut of an all-new, craveable snack. Starting May 27, guests can once again sip on refreshing Watermelon and Lemonberry Slushes and snack on brand-new Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites for the ultimate summer flavor lineup.

Plus, starting today, May 19, SONIC guests can get half price SONIC Shakes after 5 p.m. – any size, any flavor – making SONIC the go-to destination for cooling down after sundown.**

Back by Popular Demand: Watermelon and Lemonberry Slushes

Returning for a limited time, these two fan-favorite SONIC Slushes that are frequently requested on social media are the ultimate way to beat the heat and soak up summer:

Last seen on the SONIC menu in 2019, the Watermelon Slush is a burst of juicy, sweet watermelon flavor blended into a classic SONIC Slush.

is a burst of juicy, sweet watermelon flavor blended into a classic SONIC Slush. The Lemonberry Slush is a refreshing SONIC Slush swirled with real strawberries and a squeeze of real lemon, and it’s making a return for the first time since 2020.

The Watermelon Slush starts at just $2.79* for a medium, and the real-fruit packed Lemonberry Slush starts at $3.29* for a medium.

NEW Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites

The SONIC snack lineup just got even bolder with the introduction of Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Bites – a crave-worthy combo of melty mozzarella and provolone cheese, savory pepperoni and zesty pizza sauce, wrapped in a crispy, golden-brown shell. Available in 3, 5 or 7-piece orders starting at $2.99*, these flavor-packed bites are perfect for on-the-go snacking or pairing with your favorite SONIC drink choice.

Half Price Shakes After 5 p.m. – Every Day**

Nothing says summer like a cool treat after a hot day. Starting May 19, enjoy SONIC Shakes for half price every day after 5 p.m. – any size, any flavor. With an offer this good it’s the perfect way for guests to indulge in a sweet treat that’s as satisfying as it is irresistible.

Whether chasing nostalgic flavors with a Watermelon Slush, treating the whole family to discounted Shakes after dinner, or grabbing a bold snack on the go, SONIC has guests’ summer covered.

Source: Sonic

