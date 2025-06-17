SONIC and Grillo’s Pickles Drop a Pickle-Packed Meal with a Special Surprise

SONIC® is bringing bold, briny flavor to the table with a new limited-time collaboration that puts pickles front and center. In partnership with Grillo’s Pickles, SONIC is unveiling the SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Meal for the ultimate pickle lover. Available at SONIC locations nationwide starting June 30.

Every item in the meal delivers the unmistakable crisp, clean, and garden-fresh flavor of Grillo’s. The pickle-themed lineup includes:

SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Big Dill Double & Triple SONIC Smasher TM : A larger-than-life take on the beloved Double SONIC Smasher, featuring hand-smashed Angus beef. Each burger is layered with two slices of melty American cheese, dill pickle-seasoned crispy cucumbers, dilly ranch, Grillo’s Pickle Chips and fresh lettuce, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. The Big Dill Double SONIC Smasher starts at $7.49*, while the Big Dill Triple SONIC Smasher is available starting at $8.49* for those with an even bigger appetite.

: A larger-than-life take on the beloved Double SONIC Smasher, featuring hand-smashed Angus beef. Each burger is layered with two slices of melty American cheese, dill pickle-seasoned crispy cucumbers, dilly ranch, Grillo’s Pickle Chips and fresh lettuce, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. The Big Dill Double SONIC Smasher starts at $7.49*, while the Big Dill Triple SONIC Smasher is available starting at $8.49* for those with an even bigger appetite. SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Picklerita Slush : A refreshingly tart and sweet slush made with a bold blend of pickle juice and tart lime, Pickle Juice Flavor Bubbles and topped with a Grillo’s Pickle Chip. The Picklerita Slush starts at just $3.99* for a 20 oz.

: A refreshingly tart and sweet slush made with a bold blend of pickle juice and tart lime, Pickle Juice Flavor Bubbles and topped with a Grillo’s Pickle Chip. The Picklerita Slush starts at just $3.99* for a 20 oz. SONIC x Grillo’s Pickles Seasoned Tots or Groovy Fries: Choose from crispy, golden classic SONIC Tots or Groovy Fries covered in Grillo’s Pickle seasoning for a bright, tangy flavor twist that satisfies pickle and snack cravings, starting at $2.99* for a medium.

As a special surprise for the guests who order the full Big Dill Meal, they’ll receive a complimentary pickle-scented car air freshener, depicting the iconic Grillo’s mascot, “Sam-Sam the Pickle Man,” to bring a whiff of dill to every drive, while supplies last.** The partnership also includes limited-edition Sam-Sam packaging, plus an exclusive pickle-inspired merch drop on June 30 at LiveFreeShopSonic.com that features hats, tees, and a nugget ice maker. For every pickle merch item purchased, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to support public education through the SONIC Foundation.***

*Tax not included.

**Quantities are limited, with up to 250 air fresheners distributed per participating SONIC location.

Source: Sonic

