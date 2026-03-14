Songwriters James Otto, Mae Estes, and Craig Campbell to Perform at Harken Hall

Three powerhouse voices are announced for a special edition of The Hit List set for March 26 at Harken Hall. This intimate songwriter round features James Otto, Craig Campbell, and Mae Estes, artists whose voices and stories have helped shape modern country music.

James Otto brings his signature country soul sound and the kind of once in a generation voice that turned “Just Got Started Lovin’ You” into a chart topping classic and one of the most played songs in country radio history. With his rich, raspy delivery and effortless groove, Otto commands a room from the first note.

Craig Campbell’s journey from small-town Georgia to more than 50 appearances at the Grand Ole Opry is the definition of grit and heart. Known for hits like “Family Man,” “Keep Them Kisses Comin’,” and the deeply personal “Outskirts of Heaven,” Campbell blends traditional country roots with polished musicianship and honest storytelling.

Mae Estes represents the next wave of country tradition, bold, modern, and unmistakably authentic. A rising force with rodeo roots and honky tonk fire, Mae merges classic country influence with fresh perspective, earning recognition from CMT, GRAMMY.com, and some of Nashville’s most revered stages.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at https://www.harkenhall.com/shows.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville with complimentary parking. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email