Song Suffragettes to Celebrate 11th Anniversary

Nashville’s only weekly, all-women, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a special show on Monday, March 3rd at The Listening Room Cafe. The night will honor reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon with Song Suffragettes’ 2025 Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award which is presented annually to a woman who has been a musical inspiration to the Song Suffragettes collective of talented singer-songwriters (past recipients include Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Laura Veltz, Liz Rose and Natale Hemby).

Dillon will participate in an on-stage Q&A to discuss her songwriting success as a 6x Grammy nominee and the reigning Billboard Rising Songwriter of the Year. To further honor the writer of hits like “10,000 Hours” and “Lies, Lies, Lies,” special guest and Song Suffragettes alumna Alana Springsteen will perform a collection of Dillon’s most cherished songs.

Along with Springsteen, multiple Song Suffragettes alumnae will perform including Sony Music’s Karley Scott Collins, Nashville Harbor’s Shaylen, Nettwerk Music’s Molly Grace, Summer Joy, Regan Stewart, Shantaia, Mōriah, Anna Vaus, Shelby Raye, Abby Cates and Mia Morris. Presented by Truist Bank, the night will also celebrate the 11-year history of Song Suffragettes which since 2014 has showcased over 450 talented women – out of more than 4,500 applicants – with over 76 alumnae going on to receive music publishing deals and 52 landing recording contracts (Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer, Megan Moroney and even pop star Gayle).

“After 11 years of Song Suffragettes, we’re most proud of the strong community of women who have not only graced our stage, but who consistently come together to support each other in a music community that still undervalues female talent,” says Song Suffragettes’ founder Todd Cassetty. “And we will continue to spotlight the finest female singer-songwriters from Nashville and beyond as we honor songwriting icon Jessie Jo Dillon with the Song Suffragettes Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award on March 3rd.”

Tickets for the Song Suffragettes’ 11th Anniversary Celebration are on sale now and can be purchased here.

