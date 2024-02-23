Song Suffragettes Celebrates Ten Years with Special Event

Nashville’s only weekly, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a one-night-only show on Wednesday, March 27 at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center. The night will honor music icon Wynonna Judd who will participate in an on-stage Q&A along with performing some of her favorite songs from her heralded career as a Grammy, CMA, ACM award winner and an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna will also receive Song Suffragettes’ 2024 Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award which is presented annually to a woman who has been a musical inspiration to the Song Suffragettes collective of talented singer-songwriters (past recipients include Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Laura Veltz, Liz Rose and Natale Hemby).

Along with Wynonna, multiple Song Suffragettes alumnae will perform including #1 hitmaker, Tenille Arts, America’s Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart and songwriter superstars Liz Rose and Matraca Berg. With more performers to be announced in coming weeks, the night will also celebrate the ten-year history of Song Suffragettes which since 2014 has showcased over 400 talented women – out of more than 4,000 applicants – with over 60 alumnae going on to receive music publishing deals and 40 landing recording contracts (Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Brittney Spencer, Megan Moroney and even pop star Gayle).

“Hitting the ten-year milestone was never something we knew would happen. Song Suffragettes was started simply to provide the best women singer-songwriters a place to be heard and seen with the hope that more opportunities would come from that exposure. After 10 years, we’re humbled by our front row seat watching the evolution of some of the most successful women in music today and are reinvigorated to keep fighting for the underserved female talent that permeates the Nashville music community,” says Songs Suffragettes’ founder Todd Cassetty.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the amazing talent that has graced our Song Suffragettes stage on March 27th at the beautiful Fisher Center. And to have the iconic Wynonna Judd join us is not just a surprise and an honor, it’s a testament to what we see time and time again in this town: women supporting women.”

Tickets for the Song Suffragettes’ 10th Anniversary Celebration on sale here.