Something Rotten! Comes to the Page Middle Stage

Page Middle’s spring theater production, Something Rotten! Jr., opens on May 7.

In the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

Tickets are available online and cost $17.82 each for The Queen’s Box seating; $14.70 each for Shakespeare’s Circle seating; and $12.62 each for standard seating. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page Middle is located at 6262 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

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