Something Corporate Announces Out of Office Tour

Beloved early 2000s pop-punk band Something Corporate has announced the Out Of Office Tour 2024, its the first official tour featuring the band’s five original members in over 20 years.

The tour kicks off in June and stops in Nashville at The Ryman on September 12th. Fan-club presale begins Tuesday, February 27th at 10am local time with Spotify and local presales available Wednesday, February 28th and Thursday, February 29th. The general on-sale will commence Friday, March 1st at 10am local time.

“The band and I couldn’t be more excited for these upcoming dates,” shares front man Andrew McMahon in a statement. “We’re having more fun together than ever and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year’s shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more. We hope to see you there!”

Find tickets here.