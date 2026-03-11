Someone in Illinois Wins $533 Million Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot streak is over. A single winning ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing to claim the massive $533 million jackpot. The cash option for the prize is valued at approximately $244.2 million. It is the first Mega Millions jackpot won in 2026.

The winning Mega Millions drawing took place on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 16, 21, 30, 35, and 65, with a Mega Ball of 7. In addition to the jackpot winner, two players matched the first five numbers for a second-tier prize, one in Illinois and one in Maryland. The jackpot had rolled 28 consecutive times since the last winner on November 14, 2025, when a Georgia resident claimed a $983 million prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to its starting value of $50 million with a cash option of $22.9 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at participating lottery retailers in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Estimated Jackpot: $50 Million Cash Option: $22.9 Million Next Drawing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

