Solstice, a Multifamily Development at June Lake in Spring Hill, Breaks Ground

June Lake developer Southeast Venture announced that construction on its latest multifamily development—Solstice at June Lake—has begun.

The 10-building, 227-unit multifamily development will offer one, two, and three-bedroom, apartments. Up-scale amenities include a clubhouse, dog park, playground, luxury pool, fitness facility, and surface and premium garage parking. Solstice will be delivered in three phases with the completion of the first phase occurring in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Solstice at June Lake is situated on the north end of June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development on the Williamson County side of Spring Hill. Solstice is directly adjacent to a new greenway system, providing walkable access to Spring Station Middle School, Summit High School, and the forthcoming shops and restaurants in the June Lake commercial district.

“Our goal is to build a true community at June Lake, which is why Solstice offers a variety of living options for families of all types and sizes,” said Southeast Venture Principal Lee White. “We are excited to kick off another living community within June Lake.”

Project partners include SV Design (architecture and interior design), Franklin Construction Co. (construction), Pinnacle Financial Partners (financing). Lincoln Property Company (management and leasing).

“We’re particularly excited about Solstice at June Lake,” said Project Manager Don Alexander “This community will provide high-quality, for-lease residences that complement the craftmanship of the for-sale homes by Tudor Building Group and Signature Homes. With the I-65 interchange opening next summer, the timing for Solstice to begin leasing is ideal.”

Over the next 20+ years, June Lake will include over 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms. Earlier this year Hy-Vee announced its first TN grocery store will be at June Lake.

About Southeast Venture:

Founded in 1981, Southeast Venture is a diversified commercial real estate and design services company guided by a mission of “Building Value by Valuing Relationships.” The firm provides and coordinates the delivery of brokerage, development, architectural and interior design and property management. This unique, comprehensive approach to commercial real estate offers a cost effective and efficient way of meeting its clients’ commercial real estate needs. For more information, visit southeastventure.com, or find Southeast Venture on Twitter @SEVentureCRE.