Solid Defensive Outing Leads to Victory in Spring Hill vs Maplewood

The Spring Hill Raiders are at home this week taking on Maplewood. The Raiders are still looking for their first victory of the season as they are 0-4 entering play.

The Raiders would score the first touchdown and take the lead first at 7-0. Spring Hill would get another stop and score again to take a 14 point lead.

Spring Hill would add one more first half touchdown while keeping Maplewood off the scoreboard all together. They lead at half, 21-0.

In the third quarter, the Raiders would add another touchdown to increase their lead to 28-0. Spring Hill would add another second half touchdown to make it a 35 point lead. That would be all that was needed for the Raiders to get the victory tonight.

Spring Hill earned their first victory on the year tonight as they take down Maplewood. They are now 1-4 on the year.

Check out the live score board at: