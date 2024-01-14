Soles4souls Reaches $2 Million Milestone In Donations From Designer Brands Inc. Customer Activations

Soles4Souls, the organization committed to turning shoes and clothing into opportunity around the world, has reached a milestone of more than $2 million in donations from Designer Brands Inc. customers to-date. The monetary donations come from donations at the register in DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company stores, and DSW customers turning their VIP points into dollars for Souls4Souls, combined with donations from Designer Brands Inc.

“Designer Brands and their customers continue to amaze us with how passionate they are about providing shoes to those who need them most,” said Soles4Souls President and CEO Buddy Teaster. “Our partnership is a huge reason we’ve been able to make the impact we have as an organization, and we are so grateful to DSW, The Shoe Company and their customers for their generosity.”

Donations from customers and partners like Designer Brands support the four main programs of the Soles4Souls mission: 4Opportunity, 4EveryKid, 4ThePlanet and 4Relief. In 2023, Soles4Souls has been able to expand our 4Opportunity program into new countries like the Dominican Republic, respond to short and long-term relief needs, and provide news shoes to children experiencing homelessness across the United States.

“At Designer Brands, we are committed to advancing empowerment of individuals, removing barriers and helping them put their best foot forward,” said Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Designer Brands. “Our strong partnership with Soles4Souls enables us and our customers to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people in need around the world. We look forward to making even greater strides with Soles4Souls in helping to provide powerful and sustainable ways for people in need to lift themselves and their families out of poverty.”

In U.S. DSW stores, VIP Rewards members will receive a bonus $5 reward when they donate gently used shoes in-store now through February 3. For more information, please visit our partnership site.