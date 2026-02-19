Softball Spring Training: Softball Clinic at Grace Christian Academy

There’s something special about winter at Grace Christian Academy — especially when it means getting ready for the season ahead.

The intention with the Winter Softball Clinic is simple: to help young players build confidence, sharpen their skills, and step into their upcoming season prepared and excited.

While most people are bundled up inside, the softball field still echoes with laughter, the pop of gloves, and the crack of bats. That’s because it’s time for a day where future stars step onto the field and discover just how fun — and rewarding — the game can be.

On Saturday, February 21 from 12:00–3:00 PM, girls in Grades K–5 are invited to join GCA coaches and players for an afternoon packed with energy, encouragement, and skill-building.

Location: Softball field located behind the Leiper’s Fork Library 5333 Old Hwy 96, Franklin, TN 37064

Whether your camper is picking up a glove for the first time or already dreaming of big plays under the lights, this clinic is designed to help every player grow and feel more prepared for the season ahead.

GCA coaches will teach fundamentals — throwing, catching, hitting, fielding, and base running — while current players will mentor, demonstrate drills, and cheer on the younger girls. It’s not just about mechanics; it’s about building confidence, making friends, and experiencing the joy of being part of a team.

Imagine your daughter stepping into the batter’s box with a little more confidence… scooping up a ground ball cleanly… high-fiving new teammates after a great play. That’s what this clinic is all about — growing skills, growing friendships, and growing a love for the game.

For just $50, campers will receive hands-on instruction, positive encouragement, and a fun afternoon on the field with the GCA softball family.

Registration Information: use the sign up form here.

Payment Options

(For GCA Students only) Please bill $50 to FACTS

We will bring $50 cash or check made out to Grace Christian Academy

Come join us. Let’s learn, grow, and get ready for a great season!

Do not hesitate to email Coach Annie Shipman with questions at [email protected]

