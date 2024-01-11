Softball America Names Tennessee No. 2 in 2024 Preseason Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee softball checks in at No. 2 in Softball America’s 2024 preseason poll, released by the outlet Thursday morning. It is the Lady Vols’ highest preseason ranking since the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) tabbed the program at No. 1 in 2014.

The Big Orange return 17 players from its 2023 squad that reached the Women’s College World Series and won both the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament titles.

Last year’s club also secured its first 50-win season and reached the national semifinals at the WCWS for the first time since 2013. The WCWS trip was the program’s first since 2015 and its eighth all-time.

The Lady Vols also return seven of nine starters from last season’s lineup that averaged 6.87 runs per game – best in the SEC and third nationally. Tennessee also ranked third in the country in on-base percentage (.419), 14th in home runs per game (1.30) and 17th in slugging (.516).

