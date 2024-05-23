Sobriety Checkpoint Taking Place Over Memorial Day Weekend

The Franklin Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint over Memorial Day weekend.

It will take place on Saturday evening, May 25 in the Cool Springs area.

All overtime is being funded by a Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) grant.

The Franklin Police Department has zero tolerance for impaired driving. If you plan on drinking over the holiday weekend, please designate a sober driver. Uber, Lyft, and several locally owned taxicab companies are also available.

Franklin residents and visitors who see a drunk driver on the road are urged to call 9-1-1.

