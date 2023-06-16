Sobriety Checkpoint Planned in Honor of Fallen Brentwood Officer

A sobriety checkpoint recognizing the sacrifice of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed in a collision with a drunk driver, is planned for Friday, June 23, on Franklin Road.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 9-11 p.m. that evening, between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle in Brentwood. The multi-jurisdictional checkpoint with also be staffed by members of the Brentwood Police Department, the Franklin Police Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to promote traffic safety, as well as enforce impaired driving laws. Agencies will use grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for this event.

On June 18, 2020, Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza was killed when a drunk driver, traveling the wrong way on Franklin Road, crashed into his car.

In 2022, more than 200 alcohol-related crashes were reported in Williamson County. In total, 19.2% of the fatal crashes in Williamson County were alcohol-related.