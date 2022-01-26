Sobriety Checkpoint Announced for Friday Night

Several local law enforcement agencies have coordinated to hold a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, January 28.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, The Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol, will simultaneously staff two sobriety checkpoints on Friday, January 28, 2022, as part of a joint effort to enhance traffic safety.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint with Brentwood Police and THP on Franklin Road near Wilson Pike Circle.

In Davidson County, Metro Traffic Unit officers, along with extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will staff a checkpoint on Franklin Road in the vicinity of Old Hickory Boulevard.

In 2021, 38% of the fatal crashes in Nashville involved alcohol and/or drug impairment. Overall, there were approximately 1,200 crashes in Davidson County involving alcohol and/or drug impairment in 2021. In Williamson County, 21.9% of fatal and serious injury crashes were alcohol-related.

Brentwood Police Assistant Chief Richard Hickey said, “We know that in today’s world where there many methods or transportation, there are still people who chose to get behind the wheel while they are impaired. If we can prevent one injury or death this weekend and if one person makes it safely home who otherwise would have not, then our efforts are worth it.”