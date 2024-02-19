Snow Full Moon Hike Happening at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

Join Park Ranger Shauna Bridgers for a hike under the night sky at Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Saturday, February 24.

Attendees will witness the Snow Full Moon and have an opportunity to take a look at constellations. The Snow Moon is the Full Moon in February, named after abundant snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere.

Hikers will meet at the Nature Center at 8:30pm.

Dress for the cold weather and bring flashlights (red lights preferred) and wear sturdy shoes.

While the event is free to attend, donations are appreciated and welcomed. Donations will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the park.

The event will be canceled if there is inclement weather.

Register here.

For more information, contact: Park Ranger Shauna Bridgers

615-443-2769

[email protected]

The Nature Center is located at 856 Cedar Forest Road, Lebanon.