Snow Event Complete for Most of Middle TN

Andrea Hinds
Snow day
Snow in Williamson County from February 2021/ photo by Venu Alokam

While the National Weather Service (NWS) reports some lingering snow occurring along parts of the Cumberland Plateau, the snow event for the majority of Middle Tennesee is over.

As temperatures are below freezing, some roadways and bridges could be hazardous. Temperatures will get above freezing today and melt the snow. But tonight, temps drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Message of the Day from NWS:
➢ Significant snowfall accumulations have taken place across Middle Tennessee, with
the heaviest amounts occurring east of I-65 to the Cumberland Plateau.
➢ Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Cumberland Plateau until 7 a.m.
➢ Widespread hazardous road conditions have been reported along with scattered
power outages.
➢ Snow will taper off this morning with decreasing cloudiness later on. Temperatures
won’t get out of the 30’s most areas today.
➢ Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20’s.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

