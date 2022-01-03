Snow Event Complete for Most of Middle TN

While the National Weather Service (NWS) reports some lingering snow occurring along parts of the Cumberland Plateau, the snow event for the majority of Middle Tennesee is over.

As temperatures are below freezing, some roadways and bridges could be hazardous. Temperatures will get above freezing today and melt the snow. But tonight, temps drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Live Weather Radar

Did you get snow? Send us a photo here.

Message of the Day from NWS:

➢ Significant snowfall accumulations have taken place across Middle Tennessee, with

the heaviest amounts occurring east of I-65 to the Cumberland Plateau.

➢ Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Cumberland Plateau until 7 a.m.

➢ Widespread hazardous road conditions have been reported along with scattered

power outages.

➢ Snow will taper off this morning with decreasing cloudiness later on. Temperatures

won’t get out of the 30’s most areas today.

➢ Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20’s.