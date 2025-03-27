Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre to Open a Bar in Nashville

You can’t take more than a few steps on Broadway without seeing a country celebrity bar from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, and more.

Until now, the themed bars in downtown Nashville have mostly been country music bars, except Jon Bon Jovi’s bar and Kid Rocks, but there are no hip-hop bars. That will change in April.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will open its first “Still G.I.N. Lounge” on Second Avenue in Nashville, in the former George Jones Museum. Located in the basement of Live Nashville! at 128 2nd Avenue N, the open date is set for Friday, April 4th.

The Still G.I.N. Lounge By Dre and Snoop will be where west coast swagger meets southern soul. Guests can expect a carefully curated rotation of DJs, live performances and playlists inspired by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg that bring the best of hip-hop, R&B and funk, setting the tone for unforgettable nights. The venue will flow effortlessly from social hour to after-dark indulgence, showcasing top-shelf cocktails made with the duo’s flagship new spirit offering, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. To bring this vision to life, Still G.I.N By Dre and Snoop partnered with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, one of the leading developers and operators of restaurant and entertainment concepts in the United States

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, an ultra premium gin, is the spirit’s name released by the two music icons last year. It appears the duo named the lounge after the spirit. On the menu, it will feature classic and specialty options of crafted cocktails featuring Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop such as the Platinum Negroni with bright citrus flavors of yuzu, grapefruit and lemon finished with lingering baking spice; the Bee’s Knees with fresh lemon, wildflower honey, apricot liqueur and lavender for fresh take on the classic with a lightly floral finish; the OG-OF, a Bourbon based cocktail for Old Fashioned fans, with a touch of butter pecan sweetness for that extra southern touch; and the Nashville Nightcap, with rich coffee and tiramisu notes that complement an aged tequila for a more professional espresso martini.

The website’s hours of operation are Wednesday through Thursday, 7 pm to midnight, Friday through Saturday, 7 pm to 2 am, and Sunday, 7 pm to midnight.

