Middle Tennessee’s Own SNL Alum Victoria Jackson Releases Book

Middle Tennessee’s own actress, comedian, and former Saturday Night Live star Victoria Jackson is facing the most personal chapter of her life with the same wit, creativity, and faith that defined her career—releasing her deeply personal new book, Not Dead Yet: A Lifetime of Handstands, Art & Poetry, available now in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats.

Best known for her six seasons on Saturday Night Live (1986–1992) and her memorable appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Jackson now turns the spotlight inward, offering a one-of-a-kind collection that spans her entire life and creative journey.

Not Dead Yet brings together a lifetime of expression, including:

Handstand photographs from ages 5 to 65

Original poetry written from childhood through her television career and after

Rarely seen original artwork

Personal stories from her career, marriages, family life, and faith journey

More Entertainment News

The project was born out of urgency following Jackson’s recent diagnosis of stage 4 incurable metastatic breast cancer. Faced with her mortality, she began sorting through decades of personal archives—carefully selecting the pieces she felt compelled to share.

Drawing inspiration from the Biblical story of King Hezekiah—who was told to “get your house in order”—Jackson approached the book with intention and clarity: to document her life, preserve her work, and leave something meaningful behind.

“I started going through boxes and boxes,” Jackson shares. “I’d always wanted to assemble all my poems and handstand photos chronologically. Now was the time.”

The result is a vibrant and deeply personal collection that reflects both the highs and lows of her journey, woven together with humor, honesty, and the faith that has sustained her through every season of life.

Born in Miami in 1959, Jackson’s early life was shaped by discipline and creativity. A competitive gymnast from age five, she earned a scholarship to Furman University, where she discovered her passion for acting.

Her path to Hollywood began when actor Johnny Crawford brought her west for his nightclub act. After two years of odd jobs and nightly performances around town, Jackson’s stand-up caught the attention of Johnny Carson, leading to 20 appearances on The Tonight Show and launching a successful career in television and film.

In 1992, she married her high school sweetheart and later settled in Spring Hill, TN to be near their grandchildren. Today, she continues to act, perform stand-up, create music, and pursue new creative projects.

With Not Dead Yet, Jackson offers more than a memoir—it is a celebration of a life fully lived, a reflection on legacy, and a testament to finding joy and purpose even in life’s most difficult moments.

For more information, visit victoriajackson.com.