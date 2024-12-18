SMU Vs. Penn State: College Football Playoff First Round Preview

In a historic first appearance in the expanded College Football Playoff, the #12 SMU Mustangs (11-2) will travel to Happy Valley to face the #5 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2) on December 21, 2024. This matchup marks SMU’s return to national prominence and represents Penn State’s opportunity to advance deep into the playoff bracket.

Tale of the Tape

The statistics tell the story of two teams that have achieved success through different approaches. SMU’s offense has been powered by the dynamic duo of quarterback Kevin Jennings and running back Brashard Smith. Jennings has thrown for 3,050 yards with 22 touchdowns against 8 interceptions, while Smith has been nothing short of spectacular, rushing for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Penn State counters with their own efficient offense led by Drew Allar, who has passed for 2,894 yards with 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The Nittany Lions’ passing attack features tight end Tyler Warren, who has emerged as one of the nation’s best at his position with 88 receptions for 1,062 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Defensive Battle Brewing

The game could well be decided by defense, where Penn State appears to have the edge. Linebacker Abdul Carter has been a force for the Nittany Lions, recording 10 sacks and an impressive 19 tackles for loss among his 60 total tackles. SMU’s defense is anchored by Jahfari Harvey, who has contributed 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Historical Context

These programs have met just twice before, with their last meeting coming in 1978 when Penn State secured a 26-21 victory. Their only other matchup ended in a 13-13 tie in the 1948 Cotton Bowl. While the historical sample size is small, this playoff matchup carries far greater implications than their previous encounters.

Keys to Victory

For SMU:

Establish Brashard Smith early to set up the passing game

Protect Jennings from Penn State’s aggressive pass rush

Create turnovers to shift momentum away from the home team

For Penn State:

Utilize Warren to exploit matchups in the middle of the field

Pressure Jennings with Carter and the front seven

Control time of possession with their balanced offensive attack

