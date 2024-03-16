Smoothie King Releases New Limited-Edition Dude Perfect Smoothie

March 12, 2024 – Smoothie King, the world leader in smoothie innovation, today announced a new partnership with entertainment giant Dude Perfect to launch a new, limited-edition Dude Perfect Smoothie now available nationwide. The smoothie features a brand-new ingredient for the smoothie brand: nutrient-dense superfood, blue spirulina. This collaboration combines excitement, nutrition, and fun, appealing to everyone who loves Dude Perfect or just enjoys delicious, protein-packed treats.

Dude Perfect joined the Smoothie King R&D team at its Dallas HQ Test Kitchen for a smoothie-making competition where all five Dudes tried their hand at creating the best blend—but only one was ultimately crowned Perfect. The Dude Perfect Smoothie features a power-packed blend of pineapples, bananas, kiwi apple juice blend, protein blend, vanilla frozen yogurt, turbinado, and, for the first time ever in a Smoothie King offering: blue spirulina. These delicious ingredients combine to deliver 14g of protein, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Smoothie King prides itself on what’s NOT in the cup as much as what is, adhering to an extensive “No No List” that bars over 75 ingredients from being blended into any of its smoothies.

The Dude Perfect Smoothie is available for early-access today at all Smoothie King stores exclusively for Healthy Rewards members and launches nationwide tomorrow, March 12, 2024.

This limited-time offer can be enjoyed nationwide, in-store, or through the NEW Smoothie King app, completely redesigned with all new features and refreshed to deliver SK’s quickest, most seamless ordering experience yet.

The collaboration also features three 32oz. collectors’ cups in unique designs and exclusive merchandise.

Each collector’s cup features a scannable QR Code to access an Instant Win & Sweepstakes featuring over 20,000 prizes from March 12 through May 31. One grand prize winner will score the opportunity to spend a day with the Dudes at their Frisco, Texas HQ and $10,000 in cash.

New campaign video features the Dudes going behind-the-scenes at Smoothie King as they blend up their perfect smoothie. The national campaign will appear across broadcast, radio and digital channels.

For more information about the Dude Perfect Smoothie and the full range of nutritious options available, please visit www.smoothieking.com.

Source: Business Wire

