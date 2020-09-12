Smoothie King Debuts New Fall Pumpkin Smoothies

Autumn is a much-anticipated time of year because as the leaves start to fall, excitement begins to build for the arrival of pumpkin season. This year, Smoothie King is giving its guests a whole-new reason to celebrate with its lineup of organic pumpkin smoothies and the addition of Califia Farms® Oat Milk to the menu.

For a limited time, Smoothie King is offering a better-for-you spin on the classic fall flavor with the Vegan Pumpkin, Pumpkin Coffee High Protein, Slim-N-Trim™ Pumpkin and Pumpkin D-Lite® Smoothies.

“There are a lot of pumpkin beverages out there, but so many use sugary syrups and fake stuff,” said Smoothie King CMO Rebecca Miller. “By using organic pumpkin puree and real natural spices, it gives our guests a better way to get the pumpkin taste they love.”

Smoothie King’s Pumpkin Smoothies

Beginning September 8, here are the new pumpkin smoothies guests can order:

Vegan Pumpkin Smoothie: Headlining the fall lineup for Smoothie King is the Vegan Pumpkin Smoothie. Channel your inner wellness with this new, plant-based smoothie blend, made with Califia Farms® Oat Milk, organic pumpkin, bananas, dates, Sunwarrior® organic plant-based protein, spice blend and stevia plant-based sweetener. This smoothie is also the debut of oat milk as an option for Smoothie King guests. Califia Farms® Oat Milk can now be added or substituted into any smoothie on the menu.

Pumpkin Coffee High Protein: Fuel up after your morning workout and start your day on the right foot with this protein-rich, fitness-focused smoothie. This meal-replacement blend is made with organic pumpkin, cold brew coffee, dates, almonds, spice blend, non-fat milk, protein blend and whey protein.

Slim-N-Trim™ Pumpkin: Delicious but sensible, this pumpkin-flavored smoothie contains less than 240 calories per 20 oz. serving. Made with organic pumpkin, bananas, dates, spice blend, Gladiator® protein, Lean1™ protein, protein blend and fiber blend enhancer.

Pumpkin D-Lite® Smoothies: For guests eying a healthier pumpkin treat to indulge in, look no further than this “Break Time” blend made with organic pumpkin, dates, vanilla frozen yogurt, spice blend, non-fat milk and protein blend.

Cleaner Pumpkin Alternative

Smoothie King’s pumpkin smoothies are blended with the brand’s Clean Blends™ promise, which is a commitment to blend a more nutritious smoothie that includes whole fruits and organic vegetables. The pumpkin smoothies also follow Smoothie King’s “No-No List,” which means the blends contain absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors or other unwanted ingredients.

“Fall is such a busy time of year, and Smoothie King’s new pumpkin smoothies are the perfect, on-the-go beverages to help guests enjoy the season,” said Miller. “Each smoothie is purposefully blended with organic pumpkin and zero artificial colors, flavors or preservatives – providing guests with much-needed, cleaner alternatives to satisfy their pumpkin fix no matter what their health goals are.”

Getting Pumpkin Smoothies

Guests can order Smoothie King’s new pumpkin smoothies for delivery and in-store pickup via Smoothie King’s website and Healthy Rewards app. Drive-thru and curbside pickup is available at select locations.

For more information on the pumpkin smoothies, visit www.SmoothieKing.com or download the Healthy Rewards App, available on the App Store and Google Play.