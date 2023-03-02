Smoking Ban for Nashville Bars, Venues Now in Effect

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Stock Photo

A smoking ban is now in effect for certain bars and venues in Nashville (Davidson County).

The smoking ban ordinance was approved by Metro Council in October 2022 and went into effect on March 1, 2023.

This ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County. This does not apply to retail tobacco stores, retail vapor stores, and cigar bars. This ordinance also exempts hookah bars and vapor bars.

An “age-restricted venue” is defined as an establishment that restricts access to persons 21 years of age or older.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here