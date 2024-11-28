SMASHVILLE Women\'s Collegiate Hockey Showcase Returns to Music City This Weekend

The SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase is back, and it is bigger and better than ever. On Nov. 29 and 30, Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the fourth annual event, bringing the energy of NCAA Women’s Hockey to Music City.

This year’s showcase features elite teams from Clarkson University, Merrimack College, Penn State University and St. Thomas University. The event gives these programs a rare opportunity to step outside their regular conference schedules and compete in a unique destination setting.

“What better city than Nashville?” Predators Director of Youth Hockey and Fan Development Jennifer Bonieck said. “It’s so important for young girls and young boys to see the highest level of hockey. Anytime you are able to see collegiate-level hockey, it’s important for everyone to witness.”

Beyond the collegiate action, the showcase also includes the SMASHVILLE Girls Hockey Showcase, a premier youth tournament for U14 to U19 double and triple-A teams. In partnership with Total Package Hockey and Premier Ice Prospects, this event connects aspiring young athletes with the role models who inspire them to dream big.

“This showcase is about more than just hockey,” Boniecki said. “We’ve been very fortunate to welcome new teams every year. In the women’s hockey world, we’re used to hearing about big-name schools like Ohio State and Minnesota. But this event shines a spotlight on programs that are less well-known and showcases the growth of all NCAA women’s hockey programs.”

For Boniecki, who played club college hockey at Ohio State, the event is deeply personal.

“I’m very involved with our girls’ programs, and while this showcase can be stressful to plan, my favorite moments are when I stop and see the young girls in awe of these players,” Boniecki said. “The look of admiration in their eyes is something I’ll never forget.”

Whether you’re a lifelong hockey fan or discovering the sport for the first time, the SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase promises two days of thrilling action and inspiring moments. Come for the competition, stay for the energy, and leave with a deeper appreciation for the future of women’s hockey.

Click here for a full schedule and to purchase tickets.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email