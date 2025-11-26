Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 26, 2025) – The SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase returns to Ford Ice Center Bellevue for a fifth straight year from Nov. 28-30. This year’s event welcomes three NCAA Division I teams, including the No. 1-ranked and reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers, the Mercyhurst University Lakers and Stonehill College Skyhawks. Mercyhurst is making its second appearance in the Showcase after first competing in 2021.

The 2025 SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase features one of SMASHVILLE’Sown on the ice – former Nashville Jr. Preds player and current Stonehill senior captain Sydney Russell. She practiced at Ford Ice Center Bellevue in high school and was the first NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey commit from Nashville.

“We are thrilled to host the Fifth Annual SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase for what promises to be an exceptional tournament.” Nashville Predators Director of Youth Hockey and Fan Development Jennifer Boniecki said. “Any time you can welcome the nation’s top-ranked program and reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers, it’s truly something special. We’re also especially excited to welcome home Nashville native and Stonehill captain Sydney Russell.”

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to play back home in Nashville,” Russell said. “It’s going to be special and a memory I’ll never forget. My former coaches Kahlie Singletary, Allie LaCombe, Delaney Collins and the entire Jr. Predators community have always supported me and helped me grow as a player both on and off the ice.”

Fans will have the opportunity to witness the intensity and skill of these top-tier teams as they battle for the championship title and specialty guitar trophy. The showcase schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 28 – Stonehill vs. Mercyhurst (5 p.m. CT)

Saturday, Nov. 29 – Mercyhurst vs. Wisconsin (3 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 30 – Wisconsin vs. Stonehill (2 p.m. CT)

The tournament will be accompanied by the SMASHVILLE Girls Hockey Showcase, which allows aspiring athletes at the Tier II level to compete against each other and watch and learn from some of the best female hockey players in the world.

The SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase reflects the Nashville Predators’ commitment to advancing hockey at all levels, showcasing the talent and passion of collegiate athletes while providing an exciting event for fans of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased at NashvillePredators.com/SmashvilleShowcase for $20/game or a weekendpass for $50. Day-of pricing increases to $25/game.

