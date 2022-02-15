Smashville to Celebrate Hockey, Music with Bridgestone Winter Park

Historic Celebration to Take Place Feb. 24-26 in Conjunction with NHL Stadium Series.

The Nashville Predators organization announced today that it will host Bridgestone Winter Park in the City of Nashville’s Walk of Fame Park from Feb. 24-26, celebrating the number retirement of Pekka Rinne on Thursday, Feb. 24 and the team’s participation in the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, Feb. 26. This free family-friendly community event will take place across Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone Arena, highlighting the very best of SMASHVILLE, along with several featured live musical performances, Predators fan activations, appearances by Nashville Predators alumni broadcasters and more.

“Pekka Rinne’s number retirement and the first NHL outdoor game in Tennessee’s history give us a wonderful opportunity to showcase all that is great about SMASHVILLE and Music City,” said Claire Francis, Senior Director of Marketing for the team. “We are blessed to host these two great moments in the franchise’s history during the same week and we aim to create a memorable celebration for hockey fans and music lovers.”

Bridgestone Winter Park will be open:

• Thursday, Feb. 24: 3:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 25: 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 26: 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live entertainment is programmed for all three days that the park is open, starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, the evening of Pekka’s number retirement. Fans with tickets to the game will be encouraged to enter Bridgestone Arena beginning at 4:30 p.m. so they are in their seats for the 6 p.m. ceremony. Fans without tickets to the game will be able to watch the retirement ceremony on large video screens programmed in the park. Food and beverages will be provided for a cost. A full schedule for Bridgestone Winter Park, including performance times can be found at nashvillepredators.com/winterpark.

Featured performers are BEXAR, Borderline Natives, Brassville, Cody Parks and The Dirty South, JEVERSON, Kat & Alex, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Parmalee, with more still to be announced.

In addition to the musical performances, Bridgestone Winter Park will serve as host to several fan activations including the National Hockey League’s Black Hockey History Truck and a hockey trophy display featuring the Clarence Campbell Bowl, the King Clancy Award, the Vezina Trophy and the Presidents’ Trophy, courtesy of the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Dr Pepper College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy will also be on display.

Bridgestone Winter Park will also include exclusive Winter Park Igloo reserved seating and a customized letter press postcard for fans to send greetings from SMASHVILLE. Fans can also shop the latest Nashville Predators merchandise and receive complimentary embroidery courtesy of Ranger Stitch. The three-day event will feature multiple food vendors, including Hattie B’s, Puckett’s food trolley and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Additional partner activations in the park include the Jack Daniel’s Airstream, Boston Beer Beverage Vehicle, Yee-Haw/Ole Smoky Moonshine Beverage trailer, Frito-Lay Snack Cart and Tennessee Lottery Mobile Tickets.

To facilitate access to Bridgestone Winter Park, fans are encouraged to visit nashvillepredators.com/WinterPark to download complimentary tickets. Predators Season Ticket Citizens will have tickets downloaded to their accounts by the club. The Bridgestone Winter Park website will remain live for fans through the event so they can view the full entertainment schedule, fan activation information and more.

Additionally, tickets to the 2022 Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game are still available for purchase on Ticketmaster.