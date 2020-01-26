Exercise Coach, a high-tech fitness “smart-gym” which mainly relies on artificial intelligence vs traditional equipment, will open in Franklin at 1909 Mallory Lane, Suite 106.

The opening date is set for Feb 4th.

For owner Wil Soles, of Nolensville, this is his first Exercise Coach and he has plans to open locations in Belle Meade and/or Nolensville within the next three years.

This will be the fourth Exercise Coach to open in Tennessee. Exercise Coach has locations in Brentwood (241 Wilson Pike Circle), Collierville and Germantown.

Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, The Exercise Coach offers highly personalized programs optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week that can’t be matched in effectiveness with even seven days a week of traditional activity-based exercise. The national franchise offers a unique, comprehensive approach to fitness designed to be the perfect fit for anyone, regardless of current fitness levels. The Exercise Coach combines bio-adaptive exercise technology with the guidance and encouragement of certified coaches. The studios create a dynamic exercise experience that blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.

Soles, age 53, spent 31 years in various leadership roles for insurance companies. He ventured into the health and wellness arena when he took a position at Nashville-based Healthways (now part of Sharecare). Most of his career experience has been in sales, customer satisfaction and corporate training. Soles said he chose to open an Exercise Coach franchise so that he could immerse himself in an environment that provides a phenomenal service to a virtually untapped market.

“I started off by looking for a company that would provide a great service to others and a great living for me. What I also found along this journey is the value I get personally from being a customer. I’m EXACTLY who The Exercise Coach is looking to help. At 53, I’m certainly in the demographic but, more importantly, I’m the person who has struggled with weight issues for my entire life. I’ve been in traditional gym environments and had success in gaining strength and losing fat. I’m also that person who had short-lived success and need something like the The Exercise Coach to make a long-term change in my quality of life. What started out as a business venture has also turned into an investment into my personal health and well-being,” Soles said.

More than 120 million Americans say they “know they need exercise and wish they participated more.” The Exercise Coach uses its technology to capture the more reluctant exercise consumer — people who are either too busy to spend a great deal of time at the gym, dislike the gym scene and/or are afraid of injuring themselves. Rather than use their proprietary technology competing with other gyms to court the most athletic people, The Exercise Coach offers privacy, convenience, personalization, efficiency and guidance to change the quality of life for people who are less familiar with fitness successes.

About The Exercise Coach

Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and currently has approximately 70 studios operating nationwide. In addition, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion in Japan in 2017 and has 25 locations there today. Our goal is to see 250 units open in the U.S. and 100 open in Japan by the end of 2022. Learn more here.