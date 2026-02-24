Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Williamson County

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a small aircraft that departed from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and made an emergency landing in the area of McKee Padilla Road.

The aircraft was quickly located by WCSO Air-One Pilot, Lieutenant Justin Long, who

confirmed there was one occupant on board. The pilot landed the aircraft safely and reported no injuries.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene assisting and ensuring the area

remains secure. WCSO asks everyone to please avoid the area while deputies and emergency personnel assist.

