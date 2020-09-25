Slow Start Too Much To Overcome in Franklin vs JPII

The Franklin Admirals played Pope John Paul II tonight on their home field. The Admirals enter play at 2-3 after losing to Independence last week 21-7.

Franklin would get the ball first. They came out with a heavy air attack with little success. They would not be able to score on their opening drive.

JPII on the other hand, would complete a huge pass play and ultimately score on the next play to go up 7-0. JPII would add another first quarter touchdown and just like that the Admirals were down 14-0.

Franklin would score on a long run play to keep themselves in the game. They converted the PAT and with roughly 6 minutes left in the half they made it a 14-7 ball game.

JPII would manage the clock well as they drove the field and scored a touchdown with second remaining in the first half. Franklin would elect not to risk anything and head into halftime with the score 21-7.

Out of halftime, it would be back and forth with neither team able to pull away. Franklin would score a touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 21-14. JPII would take all momentum away from the Admirals as they scored quickly to make it 28-14. That would be the score heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter would be back and forth until Franklin would score with just over a minute left in the game to make it 28-21.

The Admirals lose another hard fought battle tonight as they fall to JPII. Franklin will look to right the ship next week, but for now they fall to 2-4.

