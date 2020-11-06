Slow Start But A Strong Finish For One Team in Brentwood vs Cane Ridge

The Brentwood Bruins hosted Cane Ridge in the first round of the high school playoffs. The Bruins entered play after beating Centennial 49-7 to finish out the regular season 7-3.

The Bruins had another huge offensive performance on their way to 45-13 victory over Cane Ridge.

The first quarter was scoreless as both teams were trying to get going. Then in the second quarter, Cane Ridge scored first but missed the PAT making it 6-0.

Brentwood responded with a touchdown pass from White to Manning. They converted the PAT to take a 7-6 lead. Then later in the second quarter, White connected with Merrill from twelve yards out to increase the Bruin lead to 14-6.

Still in the second quarter, the Bruins got their third passing touchdown of the second quarter as White hit Hirshman from ten yards out to go up 21-6.

With five minutes remaining in the half, Collings punched one in from two yards to give the Bruins a 28-6 lead. Cane Ridge scored just before the half ended and make it a 28-13 ballgame.

In the second half, the Bruins’ quarterback White hit Hirshman on a seventy-six yard passing touchdown. Brentwood increased their lead to 35-13. Later in the third quarter, White completed a touchdown pass to Merrill from nine yards out. They led 42-13.

Early in the fourth quarter, Brentwood connected on a forty-two yard field goal from Day to increase their lead to 45-13. The rest of the quarter flew by as the Bruins ran the clock out.

Brentwood will now take on the winner of LaVergne and Independence on November 13th.

