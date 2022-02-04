SLOW DOWN! Icy Conditions and Bad Decisons Causing Traffic Issues

By
Clark Shelton
-

Multiple reports coming in from Davidson, Robertson, Cheatham and other counties in Middle Tennessee of icy overpasses and roadways and multiple wrecks because drivers refuse to use caution.

Williamson

Wilson 

Sumner

Rutherford

Robertson

Maury

Dickson

Davidson

Cheatham

