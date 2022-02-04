SLOW DOWN! Icy Conditions and Bad Decisons Causing Traffic Issues

Multiple reports coming in from Davidson, Robertson, Cheatham and other counties in Middle Tennessee of icy overpasses and roadways and multiple wrecks because drivers refuse to use caution.

We’ve seen multiple crashes on I-65 south of Nashville. I’m getting reports from our crews that even in the slick conditions people are still passing them at 80mph. which isn’t a great idea when we know black ice is likely. #slowdown #nashvilletraffic pic.twitter.com/GC0Q8CoEQl — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) February 4, 2022

Our drivers are still treating interstates and state routes throughout the region because there are still some slick spots as temps remain at or below freezing. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/zOpRNnj1Gj — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) February 4, 2022

Here is a look at the crash troopers are working on I-840 at the 32 mile marker in Williamson County. Expect delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/C2MNWiowMd — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 4, 2022

