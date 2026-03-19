Sleep Well, Live Well: What Sleep Month Means for Your Health

Every March, we recognize National Sleep Awareness Month — a dedicated time to shine a light on something most of us take for granted until it starts to go wrong: sleep. It’s not just rest. It’s one of the most powerful things your body does.

And when you’re not getting enough of it — or not getting quality sleep — the effects ripple through nearly every aspect of your health.

Williamson Health is dedicated to bringing healthcare knowledge to the community — and sleep health is no exception. Recently, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Michele Simpson sat down with Jordan Phillips, M.D., a pulmonologist, critical care physician, and sleep medicine specialist with Williamson Health Medical Group, to talk about why sleep matters and what you can do about it.

Why Sleep Is a Pillar of Health

You’ve probably heard that adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night. But knowing the number and actually understanding why it matters are two different things. Dr. Phillips put it plainly: if you’re not getting quality sleep, or if you have an untreated sleep disorder, it can affect nearly every part of your life.

“There’s a lot of cardiovascular stress that comes from untreated sleep disorders and chronic sleep deprivation,” Dr. Phillips noted, “but there really are so many other components.”

She pointed to connections between poor sleep and metabolic issues like diabetes and weight struggles, neurological and inflammatory conditions, cognitive decline, and even mental health — an area she says is receiving increased attention.

Sleep Awareness Month messaging echoes this: sleep isn’t a luxury. It’s a foundation for energy, productivity, safety, and quality of life — on par with diet and exercise.

Understanding How We Sleep

Not all sleep is created equal. Dr. Phillips explained that sleep happens in four stages — N1, N2, N3, and REM — and cycling through them properly is what makes you feel genuinely rested. REM sleep, the dreaming stage, should make up roughly 18% – 25% of your night. When sleep disorders are present, that balance gets disrupted.

“When we can fix a sleep disorder and normalize that architecture,” she said, “that’s when sleep becomes more supportive of feeling good — less daytime symptoms, more energy.”

It’s not just about hours logged; it’s about the quality of the sleep within those hours.

😴 See a video of the full conversation with Dr. Phillips here.

Recognizing When Something Is Wrong

So how do you know if your sleep is actually a problem? Dr. Phillips said many patients come in feeling chronically sluggish — assuming that’s just part of getting older or having a busy life. But there are some telling signs worth paying attention to.

Loud snoring, waking up frequently throughout the night, needing a nap every day, or struggling to keep your blood pressure controlled can all be clues pointing to an underlying sleep disorder — most commonly, obstructive sleep apnea.

“A lot of people think it’s normal to get up three or four times a night,” Dr. Phillips noted. “But really, there are often triggers for why those patients are waking up — and it’s usually a breathing-related problem.”

The good news: sleep disorders are diagnosable and treatable. Williamson Health’s Sleep Center offers both in-lab sleep studies and home sleep tests. After testing, Dr. Phillips sees patients back to review results and discuss a treatment plan.

Treatment options vary based on severity. CPAP therapy — which delivers continuous airflow to keep the airway open — is the most effective first-line treatment for sleep apnea.

“If you can get comfortable with it, CPAP is really effective,” Dr. Phillips said. “I have so many patients who depend on it — they know they sleep better, and they’re happy with it.”

Simple Tips for Better Sleep Tonight

Whether or not you have a diagnosable sleep disorder, building better sleep habits makes a real difference. Dr. Phillips and sleep health experts point to these practical steps:

Keep a consistent schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day — yes, even on weekends — is one of the most powerful things you can do to support your body’s natural rhythm.

Put the screens away. Phones and TVs emit blue light that suppresses your sleep hormones. Try to power down screens at least two to three hours before bed. Instead, try a book, podcast, or guided meditation.

Keep it cool and dark. Your brain needs a slight temperature drop to fall asleep. A cool, dark room sets the stage for deeper, more restorative sleep.

Get morning light. Bright light exposure in the morning helps trigger your wake hormones and keeps your circadian rhythm on track — making it easier to wind down at night.

Don’t ignore the signs. If you’re snoring loudly, waking up exhausted, or feeling like you shouldn’t feel this tired — it’s worth a conversation with your doctor.

Ready to Sleep Better? We’re Here to Help.

Williamson Health’s sleep medicine services are available through Williamson Health Medical Group. No referral is required for many patients — you can call the office directly to schedule a consultation.

As Dr. Phillips put it: “If you’re feeling like ‘I don’t think I should feel like this’ — it’s worth a conversation. It doesn’t hurt to rule things out. We may find something we can do to help make you feel better, and we’re always here for that conversation.”

To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Phillips or one of her colleagues, visit WilliamsonHealth.org/medical-services/sleep-medicine/ or call Williamson Health Medical Group at (615) 790-4159.

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