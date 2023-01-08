Skin Pharm is Opening in Franklin

The Nashville-based Skin Pharm is expanding to Franklin. An opening date is set for Tuesday, January 17th.

Opening in the new office building at 5030 Carothers Parkway next to Lifetime Fitness, this will be their first location in Williamson County. Skin Pharm has locations in Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas.

Locally owned by Meagan Griffin, a nurse practitioner who, after nine years as an aesthetician, decided to open Skin Pharm in 2017.

“Having worked in general dermatology and plastic surgery, I was all too familiar with the field’s unpleasant side – short visits, excessive prescriptions, a lack of specialization, and unresolved skin concerns,” Maegan says on the Skin Pharm website. “I had this specific atmosphere and client base in mind, literally down to the playlist, so I knew it was time to start my own business and bring Skin Pharm to life.”

In addition to opening Skin Pharm where they offer treatments of botox, filler, microneedling, BBL photofacial, chemical peels and more, Griffin created her skin care line. From the papaya cleanser to over twenty products, they are all designed to help clients see brighter, healthier skin.

The Franklin location is now pre-booking by calling 615-485-9558.

Find the latest updates for Skin Pharm here.