Skid Steer Stolen From Construction Site in Spring Hill

The SHPD are investigating the theft of a skid steer from a construction site on Beechcroft Rd. and Nickle Ln.

The piece of equipment was last seen on March 13th at 3 PM.

It was reported missing on March 14th at 8 AM. Investigators believe it was loaded onto a vehicle/trailer between the above time frame.

If you saw anything between the time frame of when the theft occurred or have information relating to this investigation, please get in touch with Det. Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org or you can submit an anonymous tip.