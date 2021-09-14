Skid Row and Warrant to Play at Dolan’s Venue

80s rock band Skid Row, joined by glam rock band Warrant, is coming to Dolan’s Venue in Arrington on October 23, the venue shared on social media.
Skid Row is celebrating 30 years of their Slave to the Grind album and Warrant is celebrating the 31st anniversary of their single “Cherry Pie”.
New music is in the works for Skid Row as they are recording a new album in Nashville with producer Nick Raskulinecz which is slated to release sometime in 2022.
In a social media post, Warrant shared, “Lets Rock Sat Oct 23rd- 30 year Anniversary Tour – Slave to the Grind & Cherry Pie – Show ya care and Please Share.”
Dolan’s Venue will also host a Zombie paintball event along with a hole-in-one golf challenge prior to the concert at 3pm. The concert begins at 6:30 pm.
Buy tickets here.
Dolan’s Venue is located at 8241 Malachai Lane, Arrington, for the latest updates, visit them on Facebook.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.