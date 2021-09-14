Skid Row and Warrant to Play at Dolan’s Venue

80s rock band Skid Row, joined by glam rock band Warrant, is coming to Dolan’s Venue in Arrington on October 23, the venue shared on social media.

Skid Row is celebrating 30 years of their Slave to the Grind album and Warrant is celebrating the 31st anniversary of their single “Cherry Pie”.

New music is in the works for Skid Row as they are recording a new album in Nashville with producer Nick Raskulinecz which is slated to release sometime in 2022.

In a social media post, Warrant shared, “Lets Rock Sat Oct 23rd- 30 year Anniversary Tour – Slave to the Grind & Cherry Pie – Show ya care and Please Share.”

Dolan’s Venue will also host a Zombie paintball event along with a hole-in-one golf challenge prior to the concert at 3pm. The concert begins at 6:30 pm.

Dolan’s Venue is located at 8241 Malachai Lane, Arrington, for the latest updates, visit them on Facebook.