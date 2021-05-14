Skate Into The Hockey Lab with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood is excited to announce a new partnership with The Hockey Lab, a unique destination for family and friends to gather for a weekend public skating adventure or to celebrate a birthday, graduation or special event with ice time, skates, birthday cookies and MORE!

Not only does The Hockey Lab provide fun for all, but it also serves as a world-class training facility for elite, beginner, toddler and adult skaters.

The Hockey Lab

Fun opportunities at The Hockey Lab include, public skates, skate parties, and summer camps!

Weekend public ice skating is just $20 per person (including skate rentals), allowing a maximum of 20 skaters. Click HERE to purchase tickets for:

  • Fridays 7:30 – 9 pm
  • Saturdays 2:30 – 4 pm and 7 – 8:30 pm
  • Sundays 12:30 – 2:00 pm and 2:30 – 4 pm

Skate parties are available on Saturdays and Sundays. Party Packages and Food Package add-ons are the perfect way to celebrate a special event or birthday. Click HERE for party details.

Learn to Skate (at The Hockey Lab)

This program is sponsored by Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood.

      • Developed for children ages 2 – 8 years old
      • Sundays @ 9:30 – 10:20 am
      • $25 per session
      • Click HERE to Register for Learn to Skate

      learn to play hockeyLearn to Play (at The Hockey Lab)

      This program is sponsored by Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood.

          • Developed for children ages 7 – 13 years old
          • Sundays @ 10:30 – 11:30 am
          • $30 per session
          • Click HERE to Register for Learn to Play

      Other Opportunities

      Summer camp opportunities include: Body Contact Camp, Development Camp, Shooting Camp, Hockey IQ Camp, Goalie Camp, Puck Protection and Stickhandling Camp. Click HERE for camp information.

      As always, quality used hockey equipment and ice skates can be purchased at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood! Have gear to sell? Cash in on those items hanging out in your garage, and sell your gear to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood.

      Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

      Need gear of your own? Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood offers cash for quality used sports and fitness gear. Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood to shop or sell!

      1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
      Brentwood, TN 37027
      Get Directions

      For more information, call  (615) 661-1107.

      Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below:

