Skanska Receives Excellence in Construction Eagle Awards

The Franklin-based area office of Skanska USA, one of the world’s leading construction and development firms, received two Excellence in Construction Eagle Awards, one of the industry’s top honors, at the 2023 Nashville-chapter Associated Builder and Contractors Awards. The award recognizes contractors for world-class safe and innovative projects. Skanska won for its work building The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee headquarters and Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena.

“Skanska’s remarkable efforts on projects such as The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the F&M Bank Arena not only demonstrate their proficiency and commitment to safety and excellence, but also underscores their true dedication to the development of buildings that greatly enhance our region and communities,” said Clay Crownover, President and CEO of ABC Greater Tennessee.

The 18,500-sq-ft, two-story office building for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is a 99% mass timber building that connects Middle Tennessee’s leading charities to funding and nonprofit support. F&M Bank is a $104 million, 254,000 square-foot multipurpose event center in Clarksville that has become a new epicenter of entertainment and is sparking further surrounding development.

In addition, Skanska was awarded Diamond Level in Associated Builders and Contractors’ STEP Safety Management System for the third year in a row, meaning the office is 655% safer than the industry average.

Founded more than three decades ago, STEP has evolved into a world-class safety program that dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants.

“We innovate annually to ensure the safest construction sites at Skanska and we’re proud to be recognized for these efforts for the third consecutive year,” said Tony Foster, Environmental, Health and Safety director at Skanska USA. “We do not only focus on physical danger on our sites, we go above and beyond to tackle stress and mental health, having piloted the Green Sticker program to provide mental health training for personnel on site. Whole person safety is our priority and we’re proud of this continued recognition.”

According to ABC’s annual Safety Performance Report, STEP participants, regardless of company size or type of work, can reduce recordable incidents up to 85%, making the best performing companies more than eight times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from Diamond, the highest, to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Participant.

In the Nashville area, Skanska combines generations of regional knowledge with the vast tools of a global construction company to build what matters for local communities. Skanska this past year wrapped up construction of Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena and The Community Foundation’s new Green Hills Headquarters. It is nearing completion of a total revitalization of Vanderbilt’s historic Kirkland Hall.

Skanska’s local portfolio includes the newly opened Fifth + Broadway, the highly sustainable redevelopment of West Riverfront Park, state-of-the-art healthcare projects such as Abe’s Garden Alzheimer’s and Memory Care Center of Excellence and world-class hospitality projects like The JW Marriott Nashville Hotel.