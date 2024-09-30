Six-Week Lane Closure on Downtown Nashville Loop Scheduled

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane closures on I-40 westbound on the downtown loop in Davidson County.

The ramp from I-40 westbound to I-65 southbound on the downtown loop (Exit 210B to Huntsville) will temporarily shut down beginning Tuesday, October 1 from 11 p.m. until Wednesday, October 2 at 5 a.m. for striping. Detour signage will be in place.

Following the overnight closure, the ramp will be reduced to one lane through November 15. The closure is needed for crews with Bell & Associates Construction to repair the bridge on the I-40 westbound merge ramp over the I-65 northbound merge ramp. This project is part of a full bridge deck replacement, including the spot painting of bearings and beams.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

