



Ready to say goodbye to those quarantine pounds? Come melt some fat with us at The Camp Transformation Center! Our new Six Week Challenge begins Monday, August 3. Wouldn’t it feel amazing to start making positive changes or to build upon the exercise and diet habits you’ve already established this summer? Join us!

Experience group training with dynamic interval workouts, amp up your nutrition game, discover supplement plans that work for you, and get in shape with highly qualified trainers.

And have we mentioned that the Six Week Challenge is FREE?

Join us for 42 days of expert coaching and camp classes. If you want to get in shape this August, then this is the camp for you! If you want to get your diet under control and learn more about nutrition, this is the camp for you! If you’ve struggled to lose weight or build muscle on your own, then the accountability you’ll discover through being a part of this experience could be a total game-changer for you!

Physical, Emotional & Nutritional Support

At The Camp Transformation Center, we believe that success is a result of support. Like all of our challenges, the Six Week Challenge prioritizes positive emotional support. When you’re here, you’ll find a group of people who treat you like family. Highlights of the Six Week Challenge include:

Group Training

Community Support

Accountability

Nutritional Guidance

…and more!

Once you complete this six week challenge, you’ll find yourself in better shape and more inspired to keep going! After you’re done, you may also be interested in:

20 Pound Weight Loss Challenge: A revolutionary program that helps you jumpstart your new, fit life! The goal is to lose 20 pounds in six weeks. Learn more.

A revolutionary program that helps you jumpstart your new, fit life! The goal is to lose 20 pounds in six weeks. Learn more. Hard Body Challenge: This six-week program is tailored to active individuals who want to take their fitness to the next level. The goal is to lose 5% body fat in six weeks. Learn more.

This six-week program is tailored to active individuals who want to take their fitness to the next level. The goal is to lose 5% body fat in six weeks. Learn more. Elite Training: This personalized small group of up to eight participants goes through at least eight one-hour sessions per month. Learn more.

Not Ready for an All-Out Challenge?

That's okay! If you're not quite ready to commit to a challenge at The Camp Transformation Center, you can always join the gym for an easy monthly fee and enjoy unlimited classes! Get started with a FREE 7-Day Workout Pass. Have questions? Call (615) 915-2068.




