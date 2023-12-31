Six Things to Watch for the Titans vs Texans

6 Importance on Week 17

In the grand scheme of things, this game means more to the Texans than the Titans, who were eliminated from the playoffs with the Week 15 loss. The Titans are underdogs for the 13th time in 16 games this season, as the Texans are favored by 4.5 points. So, what’s there to play for now? Well, the Titans who take the field on Sunday will once again be playing for one another, and for their own reputation. It’s a chance for Levis and others to build momentum at the end of the season. And, the Titans have a chance to play the spoiler role. The Texans are guaranteed to make the playoffs if they win their final two games. The Texans can’t clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, but they could be eliminated with a loss combined with an IND win vs. LV + a JAX win vs CAR + a BUF win vs NE ((OR)) a Texans loss + IND win, JAX win + a PIT loss at SEA + DEN loss vs LAC.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

