Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals

Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing.
1Fall Creek Falls State Park
Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
- Noon-6 p.m.- November 24
- $29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.
- Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link.
2Montgomery Bell State Park
Montgomery Bell State Park, 1000 Hotel Avenue,Burns, TN 37029
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park
- Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.- November 24
- Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included
- Reservations required
- Bulk to-go order meals available
- Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations available at this link.
3 Natchez Trace State Park
Natchez Trace State Park, 567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville, TN 38388
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park
- Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. -November 24
- Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included
- Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations available at this link.
4Pickwick Landing State Park
Pickwick Landing State Park, 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park
- Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24
- Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24
- Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included
- Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135
Make it a Getaway
The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations available at this link.
5Cumberland Mountain State Park
Cumberland Mountain State Park, 24 Office Drive, Crossville, TN 38555
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
- All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. November 24
- $23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included
- Information at 931-484-7186
- No reservations
6David Crockett State Park
photo from David Crockett State Park
David Crockett State Park, 1400 West Gaines St., Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
- All-you-can-eat lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. November 24
- $19.99, seniors 62-over 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free
- Prices do not include drink, tax, and gratuity.
- 18 percent gratuity added to groups of eight or more.
- No reservations
- Information at 931-762-9541