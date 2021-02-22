Six Rec Facilities Re-open Feb 22

Due to current road conditions, six of our main recreation facilities will open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Participating facilities include:
- Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.
- Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.
- Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way
- Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.
- Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.
- Williamson County Enrichment Center at Academy Park, 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
The College Grove and Hillsboro/Leiper’s Fork Community Centers will remain closed.
Due to trail and weather-related conditions, Timberland Park and the Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park will also remain closed until further notice.
For additional updates visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com.