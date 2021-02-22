Six Rec Facilities Re-open Feb 22

Due to current road conditions, six of our main recreation facilities will open at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Participating facilities include:

Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.

Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.

Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way

Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.

Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Williamson County Enrichment Center at Academy Park, 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

The College Grove and Hillsboro/Leiper’s Fork Community Centers will remain closed.

Due to trail and weather-related conditions, Timberland Park and the Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park will also remain closed until further notice.

For additional updates visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com.