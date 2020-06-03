



The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.

Among the graduates were six Williamson County students:

Carter Heckle of Brentwood (37027) – Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Kerry Wilson of Brentwood (37027) – Master of Science in Computer Science

Shawn Bradford of Franklin (37064) – Master of Science in Computer Science

Marc Higginson-Rollins of Franklin (37064) – Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical & Computer Engineering

Benjamin Frumkin of Brentwood (37027) – Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Colten Spivey of Franklin (37067) – Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering

One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of Creating the Next–the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well equipped to imagine and engineer our future. More than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top five public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit gatech.edu.



