Six Individuals Injured in Nashville Nightclub Shooting

April 14, 2024 – A man was arrested near the Soho Lounge on Bell Road early Sunday after six people were injured in a shooting.

Erik Dewaun Williams, 24, was arrested on six counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

At the time of his arrest on Sunday, Williams was free on $50,000 bond in relation to a pending 2022 grand jury indictment that also charges him with felony reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. He is to appear in Criminal Court on that 2022 case next month.

TITANS detectives were in the area of Bell Road on special assignment when a 911 call was received concerning persons with guns fighting. As they responded to the immediate scene, they saw Williams holding a pistol and then throw it down when he noticed the police. He tried to run but was taken into custody. His gun was recovered.

A total of six persons were wounded by gunfire from at least two individuals that reportedly occurred as the result of an argument. Williams is accused of, at minimum, contributing to the gunfire. Everyone involved had been at the Soho Lounge.

Three of the victims, an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man, all from Columbia, Tennessee, arrived at Vanderbilt Hospital in the same private vehicle. The three others, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Columbia, and a 20-year-old woman from Spring Hill, Tennessee, left in a private vehicle that crashed at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike. They were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital from there. All of the victims are in stable condition.

Detectives from the Non-Lethal Shooting Unit are following up on this investigation.

Williams is jailed today in lieu of $300,000 bond. He has prior convictions in Rutherford County (2018) and Sumner County (2021).