On Tuesday March 19th, the Planning Commission approved the proposed Site Development Plan for the Nolensville Free Standing Emergency Room.

The building will be 11,484 sq. ft., located on approximately 11 acres at 2000 Ava Place.

This addition to the Town will ensure that our citizens have easy access to emergency services. Freestanding Emergency Room services include 24/7 adult and pediatric emergency care, emergency-trained physicians and nurses, and dedicated exam/trauma rooms.