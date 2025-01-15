Sit Still Kids Salon to Open in Franklin

Sit Still Kids, a children’s salon whose mission is to redefine the haircut experience for families, is opening its newest shop in Franklin on Saturday, January 18, 2025. The Franklin salon will offer a vibrant, modern environment where children can enjoy premium haircuts and kid-friendly salon services while parents relax with refreshments in a playful and luxurious salon setting.

Sit Still Kids was founded in 2007 by entrepreneurial mom Nhu Vo, who noticed a need for quality haircare services for kids and set out to change the lackluster children’s salon industry. Together with Amy Leclerc, Co-Owner and President of Franchising, they’ve built a thriving franchise model that’s taking the Sit Still experience to communities in 14 states and growing. The Franklin shop is the first of 15 Sit Still Kids salons slated to open in 2025.

In addition to high-quality haircuts performed by stylists trained to work with all hair types, Sit Still offers a wide range of services and add-ons, including temporary and long-lasting hair coloring, detangling treatments, braiding, blowouts, and special event hairstyles. They also feature fun extras like sparkle strands, glitter tattoos, mini-manis using non-toxic polish, and private party packages or salon buyouts for special occasions. Each salon offers a curated retail section featuring haircare products, accessories, and toys from nontoxic, family-friendly brands like amika hair, Evereden, ella & mila and more.

Sit Still Kids Franklin will be located at 2000 Mallory Ln #630, Franklin.

