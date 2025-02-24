Sister Cities to Host Annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase

Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County would like to invite local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs, or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

The contest theme this year is “FRIENDSHIP: The Heartbeat of Global Peace.” Students are encouraged to highlight the power of friendship to foster understanding, collaboration, and peace across borders. The top entries from Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County will be submitted to Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. to compete with submissions from other Sister Cities organizations worldwide for the grand prize of $1,000 in each category.

To qualify, students must be between 12 and 18 years old as of April 1, 2025. There are two different showcases, one for ages 12-14 and one for ages 15-18. Guidelines and criteria for each category are outlined on the website. Online submissions are due to Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County by Friday, March 1, 2025. Interested teens may submit one entry per category, along with a completed entry form, by visiting sistercitiestn.org.

Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County is a local organization with a mission to build global relationships, to share cultural and educational experiences, and to inspire economic growth of our community. It is a member of Sisters Cities International, a nonprofit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, to advance partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County have three international Sister Cities — Carleton Place, Ontario Canada, County Lauis, Ireland, and Bad Soden, Germany.

For more information on Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County and the Young Artists and Authors Showcase and to submit an entry, visit sistercitiestn.org.

