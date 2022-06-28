Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County Elects New Officers

Recently the Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County elected its new officers for the coming two year term, which begins July 1st. The new officers are as follows.

President-Gabrielle Hanson-Realtor/Franklin City Alderman

Vice President-Patricia Kriebel-Property Manager

Treasurer-David Haas-Retired CPA (worked internationally)

Secretary-Kim Cannon-Wellness Instructor

Jason Collins is the Sister Cities outgoing President. He has led the organization with energy and creativity and will continue to serve on the board. Other board members include, Summer Sheldon, Roger Walters, Franklin Alderman Matt Brown, Victor Pausin, Doug Sharp and Cheryl Wilson.

The mission of Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County is to build global relationships, to share cultural and educational experiences, and to inspire economic growth for our community. Sister Cities builds relationships with international delegates and businesses as well as local officials and your community, the organization shares what’s going on in the world and in our community through educational programs, membership meetings and the Celebration of Nations Festival and they inspire cultural awareness and economic exchange within our community and throughout the world.

Sister Cities of Franklin & Williamson County was founded as an outgrowth of Leadership Franklin in March of 2002. Our current sister cities are Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada, County Laois, Ireland. and Bad Soden am Taunus, Germany. To learn more about Sister Cities, go to www.sistercitiestn.org.